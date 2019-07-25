Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Samsung had planned to launch the Fold in April, but pushed back the release date after early reviewers reported screen problems after just days of use Photo: AFP
tech

Samsung to launch foldable smartphone in September

2 Comments
By Josh Edelson
SEOUL

South Korean electronics giant Samsung announced Thursday it will release its cutting-edge foldable smartphone in September, despite a trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo which analysts say will affect delivery.

Tokyo earlier this month restricted export to South Korea of several key materials crucial to its world-leading electronics and smartphone companies, including market leader Samsung.

The decision was made in response to a South Korean court decision ordering Japanese firms that used forced labour during World War II to compensate Korean victims.

Tokyo's move has raised international concern about the effect on global tech supply chains and the possibility of price hikes for consumers worldwide.

Samsung's Galaxy Fold is among the end products that will be affected as it relies on a chemical film produced by Japanese firm Sumitomo Chemical, said IHS Markit display research director Tadashi Uno.

Samsung had planned to launch the Fold in April, but pushed back the release date after early reviewers reported screen problems after just days of use.

The smartphone giant said it has "made improvements" to the device since then.

Samsung has spent nearly eight years developing the Fold in an effort to spark demand and potentially revive a sector that has been struggling for new innovations.

Tech companies are already under pressure from a weakening global outlook, while the chip sector in particular is suffering from weak demand.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

i dont understand who would want to buy this crap and they still want to push it out to be sold even though they know its just a lost for them with all the problem that it has atm

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Isn't that the fold phone that breaks after 3 times opening and closing it? Good luck with that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Sumida River Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Food & Drink

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Unique Kakigori Treats

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Culture

What is the Meaning of Weeaboo or Weeb?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Art & Culture

6 Anime With Compelling Female Protagonists to Enjoy in 2019

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Leaving Japan: What You Need To Do

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Mount Koya

GaijinPot Travel