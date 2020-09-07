Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Samsung Electronics has won a massive contract to supply 5G equipment to Verizon in the United States, according to a regulatory filing Photo: AFP/File
tech

Samsung wins $6.6 billion Verizon 5G order

0 Comments
By Jung Yeon-je
SEOUL

Samsung Electronics clinched a $6.6 billion agreement to provide 5G network equipment to Verizon in the United States, a regulatory filing showed Monday, expanding its presence in the strategically crucial market.

The South Korean tech giant said the massive deal was equivalent to 3.4 percent of its total worldwide sales last year, and a "long-term strategic contract".

Washington has banned U.S. telecom firms from using network equipment manufactured by Samsung's Chinese rival Huawei on security grounds.

Samsung Electronics is the flagship subsidiary of the sprawling Samsung group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled South Korean conglomerates that dominate business in the world's 12th-biggest economy.

The order comes after the firm defied the coronavirus pandemic to post a 7.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profits thanks to strong demand for memory chips.

Samsung Electronics shares closed up 1.6 percent on Monday.

The U.S. is considered behind other countries such as China and South Korea when it comes to deploying the potentially transformative technology.

To catch up, Washington announced last month that 100 megahertz of coast-to-coast spectrum long reserved for the military would be auctioned off to telecommunications firms for use in 5G networks.

First-generation mobile networks enabled wireless phone calls, and the second generation added texting.

Third-generation mobile networks could handle more data, such as sending pictures and using basic apps, while the current 4G networks can carry bigger loads such as streaming video.

5G networks are touted as promising an exponential leap in the amount and speed of wireless data, enabling advances in self-driving vehicles, virtual reality, connected health and more as sensors and servers communicate instantly.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Trump should have pushed for its development in the states.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Families

10 Essential Camping Items Your Toddler Will Be Grateful For

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog