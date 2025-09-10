 Japan Today
Worker robot in Seven-Eleven store
A worker robot cleans the floor at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: Kyodo
tech

7-Eleven begins trial of shelf-stocking, floor-cleaning robots in Tokyo

Tokyo

Seven-Eleven Japan Co on Tuesday introduced worker robots to one of its convenience stores in Tokyo, with the trial part of an automation push necessitated by Japan's worker shortage.

One robot will take over tasks such as stocking bottled drinks and canned alcohol, while others will clean the store's floors and windows.

The development is aimed at aiding store operators who are struggling with labor shortages and higher wage costs.

The store has also introduced a screen on which customers can be served remotely to lessen the workload of cashiers in stores during late-night shifts.

The company has also begun a separate trial using delivery robots to transport goods from stores to customer homes.

an automation push necessitated by Japan's worker shortage.

No, just an excuse to introduce those robots, paying a zero yen wage and decrease reliance on human.

You can find workers if you want

0 ( +0 / -0 )

