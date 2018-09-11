Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Sharp Corp
tech

Sharp's humanoid robot to guide tourists in taxis in Kyoto

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sharp Corp's RoBoHon, a small humanoid robot with artificial intelligence features, will accompany tourists in taxis in Kyoto and offer sightseeing guidance in Japanese, Chinese and English from Sept 22, the service providers said Tuesday.

Sharp, Kyoto-based taxi operator MK Co and travel agency JTB Corp said they have teamed up to provide the tourism package until March 31 next year to meet the growing demand for sightseeing using taxis amid the increasing number of travelers to Japan.

In the package, which will be on sale from next Monday, passengers in taxis can learn about the history and culture of the sites they are visiting from conversations with RoBoHon, a two-legged robot that can interact with users through AI besides having basic mobile phone functions such as voice service and camera.

Customers can also take the robot out of taxis with them to tourist spots to use as a guide. For the tourism package, however, the robot's mobile phone and email functions cannot be used.

It will cost 6,000 yen per person if two or three passengers share one RoBoHon and 7,000 yen if one passenger uses the robot for a six-hour tour.

The tour will start from an MK rendezvous point in front of JR Kyoto Station and its destinations will include Kiyomizu temple, Nanzen-ji temple and Shogunzuka Seiryu-den, a wooden hall located on top of a mountain where visitors can get a panoramic view over Kyoto.

Sharp has been exploring the use of the robot phone, which is about 19.5 centimeters tall and weighs 390 grams, for corporate use and tourism purposes since its launch in May 2016.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Osaka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

How To Read And Understand Your Japanese Health Check Report

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo