Sharp releases details of 5G smartphone ahead of spring launch

Sharp Corp on Monday released the specifications of its new smartphone that will operate on the 5G network that is set to launch in Japan this spring.

The Osaka-based company said its Aquos R5G handset will be capable of shooting 8K video and reproducing 1 billion colors on its 6.5-inch liquid crystal display.

The company did not release a price point or launch date for the product. Of Japan's major telecommunication carriers, KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp. plan to start 5G services around March. NTT Docomo Inc has said it will introduce 5G in spring.

The 5G wireless network can send and receive data some 100 times faster than the current 4G standard, allowing users to download a movie in a few seconds.

Commercial 5G services have already started in the United States and South Korea.

