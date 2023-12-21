Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Social media platform X down for users globally: Downdetector

SAN FRANCISCO

Social media platform X and X Pro suffered outages globally early Thursday, according to Downdetector.com. Users on X were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said "Waiting for posts."

Over 47,000 U.S. users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

