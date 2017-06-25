Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A soft robot that reproduces the light, soft movement of a butterfly Photo: JST
tech

Soft motor formed by printing technology

0 Comments
By Sosuke Kudo
TOKYO

The University of Tokyo has developed a thin, soft, light-weight motor by using a printed electronics technology to print electronic circuits and a sensor.

Because all of the components of the motor are soft, it is expected to be used as an actuator for soft robots. It is one of the results of the "Strategic Creation Research Promotion Program" of the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST).

The newly-developed soft motor contains acetone (organic solvent that boils at a low temperature), "3M Novec 7000," in a plastic film bag. The liquid is heated by using a heater printed by using conductive ink. As a result, the liquid is vaporized/expanded in the bag, generating a driving force. When the heater is turned off, the gas is liquefied, and the motor comes back to its original shape.

The motor measures 80 x 25mm and weighs about 3g, but it generated a turning force of up to about 0.1N·m, which is equivalent to the force for bending the fifth finger, in an experiment. Its maximum operating angle is 90°. Wiring for the heater and a touch sensor were formed on a 135μm-thick PET film at the same time by using an inkjet printer and silver nano-ink.

This time, the university prototyped soft robots that resemble a butterfly, flytrap, etc in addition to a piece of paper that automatically folds up into a box. For the future, it will improve the operating speed and output of the motor by making improvements to the heating method.

© Japan Today

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Travel Japan and Save Money with the Japan Rail Pass

The JR Pass offers discounted train, bus and ferry travel across Japan. Get yours delivered to you within two business days wherever you are in the world with our flexible online booking system.

jrailpass.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Changing Parenting Style Is A Cure

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Ogasawara Islands

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shimokitazawa: A Guide To Tokyo’s Bohemian Hub

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week in Japan, June 26-July 2

GaijinPot Blog

Travel / Hotels

Comfortable stay at a Capsule Hotel

Insight Japan Today

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: Helen Iwata Of Sasuga Communications

Savvy Tokyo

Business Services

Chinese Food in Japan: Belle Chine

Insight Japan Today

Anime and Manga

Ikebukuro Anime Walking Tour

GaijinPot Travel