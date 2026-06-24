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SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Image: REUTERS file
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SoftBank's Son aims to be No. 1 in artificial superintelligence; no plans to retire

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TOKYO

SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said Wednesday the company aims to become the world's best in the emerging era of artificial superintelligence, while signaling that he plans to remain at the helm of the group over the long term with a focus on expanding its AI business.

"I want (the company) to become the overwhelming global No.1 provider in four areas," Son said at an annual shareholders' meeting held in Tokyo.

The CEO explained the four key themes the Japanese investment and technology group has been focusing on: AI models, chips, infrastructure and robots.

The company has been investing in U.S.-based OpenAI, the developer of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, with Son saying the total investment in the company is expected to reach $64.6 billion by October this year.

SoftBank Group has also been advancing plans to build data centers in the United States and Europe through massive investments, while taking stakes in companies specializing in robotics to develop AI-powered robots.

"Our physical AI, or robots, has already started mass production," Son revealed, adding he hopes to make an official announcement soon.

SoftBank Corp., a subsidiary of SoftBank Group, is negotiating a capital alliance with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. Son said that if it is realized, increased power capacity would make it possible to bring AI data centers to Japan.

Although Son had previously said he would step away from the business in his 60s, the 68-year-old CEO said he will keep going for another 10 to 15 years, emphasizing, "I have no time to retire."

SoftBank Group's net profit for the business year ended March surged more than fourfold to 5 trillion yen ($31 billion), marking a record high.

© KYODO

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No-1, really ? We already have OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Nvidia etc.

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