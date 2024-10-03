SoftBank CEO Son criticizes Japanese-style focus on small generative AI

SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son on Thursday underscored the importance of pursuing high-spec and large-scale generative artificial intelligence programs capable of ingesting massive amounts of data, questioning Japanese companies' tendency to focus efforts to developing smaller systems.

"In competition, the most superior one has the value," Son told an event hosted by the Japanese investment and technology giant in Tokyo, while hailing U.S. company OpenAI's latest model of its generative AI ChatGPT as an "overwhelming evolution" with the ability to "think."

Citing progress by Japanese companies in developing smaller, energy-efficient systems, Son said, "Many people say these are beautiful and Japanese-style efforts, but to me, it's just an excuse" for working with a limited budget.

He did not address recent media reports that SoftBank's Vision Fund has agreed to invest $500 million in OpenAI as part of its effort to deepen involvement in the industry.

Son predicted that AI with humanlike capabilities will emerge in the next few years and reiterated his ambition to realize artificial superintelligence "10,000 times smarter than humans" within the next decade.

