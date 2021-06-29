Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

SoftBank-backed ShipBob raises $200 mil in Bain-led round, turns unicorn

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Cloud-based logistics platform ShipBob said on Tuesday it had raised $200 million in a late-stage funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures that more than doubled its valuation, lifting it to unicorn status.

Other participants in the latest round include existing investors SoftBank Group Corp, Menlo Ventures, Hyde Park Venture Partners, Hyde Park Angels and Silicon Valley Bank.

ShipBob had raised $68 million in a SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led-round in September. Bain Capital Ventures, the venture capital division of the Boston-based private equity firm, had also led ShipBob's Series B round in June 2017.

The company's offering brings together leading e-commerce platforms and marketplaces including Amazon.com, Walmart Inc, Shopify, Square and Wix to enable merchants manage products, inventory, orders and shipments.

"With the additional investment from Bain Capital Ventures and our Series E, we can continue to make strategic, long-term investments in our product and technology to help make ecommerce businesses more successful," said co-founder and President Divey Gulati.

A unicorn status implies a valuation of $1 billion or more.

Founded in 2014 in Chicago, the company was launched through Y Combinator, Silicon Valley's prominent incubator and startup fund, by Gulati and Dhruv Saxena, who is its chief executive officer.

More than 5,000 businesses use ShipBob's platform and it has a network of 24 fulfillment centers across five countries including United States, Canada, England, Ireland and Australia.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo