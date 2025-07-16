SoftBank CEO Son pitches autonomous AI agent system for corporate use

SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said Wednesday the company is developing "the world's first" artificial intelligence agent system that can autonomously perform complex tasks.

"The AI agents will think for themselves and improve on their own...so the era of humans doing the programming is coming to an end," Son told an event in Tokyo attended by business people.

He revealed the new system will first be introduced at the technology conglomerate with 100 million clients and 50,000 employees and said such AI agents could work 24 hours a day to compile strategies, program and negotiate on behalf of humans.

"I'm excited to see how the AI agents will interact with one another and advance given tasks," Son said, adding that the AI agents, to achieve the goals, will "self-evolve and self-replicate" to execute subtasks.

Unlike generative AI, which needs human commands to carry out tasks, an AI agent performs tasks on its own by designing workflows with data available to it. It is expected to enhance productivity at companies by helping their decision-making and problem-solving.

The project comes as SoftBank Group and OpenAI, the developer of chatbot ChatGPT, said in February they had agreed to establish a joint venture to promote AI services for corporations.

Joining Son virtually at the event, Sam Altman, the head of OpenAI, underscored the significance of AI agents, calling the technology a "remarkable step forward."

"I think the first era of AI, the...ChatGPT initial era was about an AI that you could ask anything and it could tell you all these things," Altman said.

"Now as these (AI) agents roll out, AI can do things for you...You can ask the computer to do something in natural language, a sort of vaguely defined complex task, and it can understand you and execute it for you," Altman said. "The productivity and potential that it unlocks for the world is quite huge."

