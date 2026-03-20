SoftBank CEO Son unveils $500 bil AI data center investment in Ohio

SoftBank Group Corp plans to invest $500 billion to build an artificial intelligence data center in Ohio, with construction to begin sometime this year, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO said.
Masayoshi Son, who attended a White House dinner on Thursday hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, said the investment would be one of the largest in a single location.
Son made the announcement after attending a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for a 9.2 gigawatt gas-fired power plant in Piketon, Ohio.
The project would be part of the $550 billion commitment made by Japan last year in a deal with the United States for tariff relief.
"We are going to do the largest construction project" in the country, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said at the event.
The data center will be attached to the power plant and draw a massive amount of electricity to run AI systems. The $500 billion figure will include spending on AI-related semiconductors.
SoftBank Group said the same day it had launched the Portsmouth Consortium with 21 Japanese and U.S. companies -- including three Japanese megabanks and Goldman Sachs -- for the large-scale power generation and AI infrastructure development project.© KYODO
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Abe234
Oh dear. A Japanese entrepreneur Not investing in Japan? What can I say! If this was an American company investing in China or Japan or anywhere else what would Trump say? America first. Well if you want to give your money, jobs and skills to the U.S. knock yourself out. I wonder what the conservatives will think of this? Outsourcing to the U.S.
stop kissing the US’s golden ring, and put the investment into Japan,
This is exactly why trump got elected twice because countries/companies invested money overseas, not in their own workforce, their own people, their own uni graduates, and people were left with working in Starbucks, coffee shops, and restaurants, or office jobs.Then you turn around and undercut your own workforce by bringing in “some talented workers from overseas “and to be honest thee are only so many “talented workers” from abroad. The rest are just your average normal workers. Not a good move. Unless he invests heavily in Japan too.