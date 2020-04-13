Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Softbank Group CEO Masayoshi Son has faced criticism recently Photo: JIJI PRESS/AFP
tech

SoftBank Group forecasts ¥750 bil full-year net loss

1 Comment
TOKYO

Struggling Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group on Monday forecast a 750 billion yen net loss for the year ended March due to the negative impact of coronavirus and losses related to WeWork.

The telecoms and investment giant, led by flamboyant entrepreneur Masayoshi Son, also said in a surprise press release it expected to suffer an operating loss of 1.35 trillion yen.

The firm cited a 1.8- trillion yen loss at its SoftBank Vision Fund, blaming "the deteriorating market environment" in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Under Son's leadership SoftBank Group has morphed into an investment and technology firm, and its $100-billion Vision Fund has taken stakes in some of Silicon Valley's hottest start-ups.

More recently, however, Son has faced criticism over his commitment to start-ups some say are overvalued and lack clear profit models.

The group last year announced its long-mooted Vision Fund 2, again targeting around $100 billion, but investors have been slower to commit this time around.

In Monday's release, SoftBank said it also expected a loss of 800 billion yen on investments held outside the Vision Fund, including in WeWork.

SoftBank and WeWork are embroiled in a legal battle after the U.S. office-sharing giant last week accused the Japanese firm of breach of contract by backing out of a $3-billion rescue plan.

SoftBank terminated the agreement claiming WeWork failed to live up to its obligations, and cited "multiple, new, and significant pending criminal and civil investigations" surrounding WeWork and its co-founder Adam Neumann.

The move by SoftBank marked a dramatic turn of events at troubled WeWork, once hailed as a dazzling unicorn valued at $47 billion.

Things began to unravel last year as WeWork lost cash and cancelled its share offering, with Neumann pushed out -- albeit with a generous package.

SoftBank Group explained Monday's surprise release by saying the firm wanted "to provide investors with prompt information" given the slump in the company's fortunes.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

He also has to pay the Saudis and other preferred investors a guaranteed 7% annual return, regardless of the fund's performance. Good luck with that!

I'm loving this. Masayoshi Son, Saudi billionaires, Neumann. This disaster could not be happening to a more deserving group of people.

"...in some of Silicon Valley's hottest start-ups."

That should read: "Silicon Valley's most money-losing start-ups." Burn that cash, baby!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #76: April Supermoon Brings Joy Amongst Uncertainty in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kagoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Nezu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Fun At-Home Workouts To Keep You Mentally and Physically Fit

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Remembering Ken Shimura Through His Best Comedy Sketches

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

A DIY Guide To Making Alternative Face Masks

Savvy Tokyo