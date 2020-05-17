Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Pedestrians walk past a SoftBank mobile shop in Tokyo on the day the parent conglomerate announced a $8.9 billion annual net loss Photo: AFP
tech

SoftBank Group reports ¥961.58 billion annual net loss

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Struggling Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group on Monday reported a 961.58 billion yen annual net loss, as the coronavirus pandemic compounded woes caused by its investment in troubled start-up WeWork.

The telecoms and investment giant had warned it was being hit by the "deteriorating market environment."

In a press release, the Japanese firm said its investment businesses -- particularly its huge SoftBank Vision Fund -- had been "adversely affected" by the global health crisis.

It reported an operating loss of 1.36 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) and warned that "if the pandemic continues, the company expects that uncertainty in its investment businesses will remain over the next fiscal year".

The results are the latest blow for the firm's flamboyant chief Masayoshi Son, who has transformed what began as a telecoms company into an investment and tech behemoth with stakes in some of Silicon Valley's hottest start-ups through its $100-billion Vision Fund.

Son has faced an increasing drumbeat of criticism over his determination to pour money into start-ups that some analysts say are overvalued and lack clear profit models.

His biggest headache has come from office-sharing start-up WeWork, which has fallen from favor after initially being hailed as a dazzling unicorn.

SoftBank Group and Son's Vision Fund have plowed money into the start-up, but recently withdrew a plan to buy up to $3 billion WeWork shares.

WeWork is now suing SoftBank over the move, alleging breach of contract.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Nutrition Labels

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?”

Savvy Tokyo

Shizuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Manga that Deserve an Anime Adaptation

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the week #81: Japanese People Are Beyond Bored Staying Home

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 19, 2020

GaijinPot Blog