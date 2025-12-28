 Japan Today
tech

SoftBank Group to acquire data center investor DigitalBridge for $4 billion

TOKYO

SoftBank Group Corp said Monday it will acquire U.S. data center investment company DigitalBridge Group Inc for roughly $4 billion to beef up its ability to build and finance infrastructure for new artificial intelligence services.

SoftBank will indirectly acquire all the outstanding DigitalBridge common stock for $16 per share, with the purchase expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The Japanese conglomerate led by CEO Masayoshi Son has focused its investment on artificial intelligence-related ventures.

The acquisition of the company, which also invests in cell towers and fiber networks, will "strengthen the foundation for next-generation AI data centers...and help unlock breakthroughs that move humanity forward," Son said in a statement.

