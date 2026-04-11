 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: REUTERS file
tech

SoftBank, other major Japan firms set up new company for AI development

0 Comments
TOKYO

Major Japanese companies, including SoftBank Corp, NEC Corp, Honda Motor Co and Sony Group Corp, have established a new firm to develop large-scale artificial intelligence for use by domestic companies, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

The companies hope to catch up with U.S. and Chinese rivals in developing an AI model, they said, adding they expect financial support from the Japanese government.

The group plans to share the model with other Japanese companies and eventually expand into developing other models, including one for operating factory robots, they said.

The new company plans to employ around 100 AI engineers, to be led by a SoftBank executive, the sources said.

Nippon Steel Corp, Kobe Steel Ltd, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Mizuho Bank have also invested in the newly established company, they said.

SoftBank and NEC will lead the development and later be joined by Tokyo-based AI developer Preferred Networks Inc, the sources said.

The new firm will apply for funding from the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, a public body that plans to provide up to 1 trillion yen ($6.3 billion) for domestic AI development, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

Join us for a fun evening of making real connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Entry fee includes a standing buffet, free flowing drinks, door prize and more! April 23 (Thurs) at PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka.

Seats are limited. Get your ticket today!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog