Newsletter Signup Register / Login
SoftBank Group did not release details of the agreement that puts to rest a bitter dispute after the Japan-based firm's 2019 decision to bail out WeWork Photo: AFP
tech

SoftBank reaches deal with WeWork

0 Comments
TOKYO

Internet investor SoftBank Group said Saturday it reached a settlement with WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and other investors in the office sharing giant, amid reports that the deal would give the ex-CEO an extra $50 million.

SoftBank Group did not release details of the agreement that puts to rest a bitter dispute emerging from the Japan-based firm's 2019 decision to bail out WeWork, once regarded as a soaring unicorn but which quickly spiralled into deep troubles as it lost cash and cancelled its eagerly waited share offering.

Under the deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, SoftBank Group would buy about $1.5 billion of stock from other investors, including nearly $500 million from Neumann, roughly a half of what it originally planned to buy.

But the deal would give the controversial founder a $50 million windfall, another $50 million to cover his legal fees and extend by five years a $430 million SoftBank Group loan, according to reports.

Neumann and WeWork investors had sued SoftBank claiming the investment firm breached its obligations by backing out of a $3 billion rescue plan.

"This agreement is the result of all parties coming to the table for the sake of doing what is best for the future of WeWork," Marcelo Claure, executive chairman of WeWork and chief operating officer of SoftBank Group.

"With this litigation behind us, we are fully focused on our mission to reimagine the workplace and continue to meet the growing demand for flexible space around the world."

WeWork was a dazzling unicorn valued at $47 billion, and SoftBank's founder Masayoshi Son had openly hailed Neumann's vision.

But things began to unravel as the firm lost cash and cancelled its share offering, with the ex-CEO pushed out -- albeit with a generous package.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel