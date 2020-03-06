Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

SoftBank to launch super-fast 5G services on March 27

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese wireless carrier SoftBank Corp said Thursday it will launch its super-fast 5G services on March 27, becoming the first of the country's three major mobile carriers to release details of its next-generation telecommunications service.

SoftBank said it plans to charge an additional 1,000 yen per month for the 5G services, but will exempt existing and new customers for two years via a campaign that will run through the end of August.

The third-largest mobile phone carrier by the number of subscribers in Japan said it will provide 5G services in Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures as of March 31 and aims to install more than 10,000 network base stations by the end of March 2023.

Customers are required to purchase a new handset with the capability to connect to the 5G network. SoftBank will sell two types on March 27 and introduce another two later this year.

SoftBank's rivals NTT Docomo and KDDI are expected to soon unveil when they will start their own commercial 5G services.

The 5G technology is expected to enable users to send and receive data some 100 times faster than the current 4G networks, allowing smartphone users to download a two-hour movie in a few seconds.

Such 5G services have already launched in the United States, South Korea and some countries in Europe.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

A Comprehensive List of Closed Tourist Attractions in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Writing the Education Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Isekai Anime: 5 Must-See Fantasy Anime Set in a “Different World”

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Macarons

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Koriyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 9, 2020

GaijinPot Blog