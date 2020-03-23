SoftBank to sell up to $41 bil in assets to buy shares, reduce debt

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said the massive buyback will help strengthen the firm's balance sheet and reduce debt

By Kazuhiro Nogi

SoftBank Group said Monday it would sell up to $41 billion in assets to finance a stock buyback, reduce debts and increase its cash reserves.

In a statement, it said it would buy back $18 billion of its stock, with the remaining money to be used on debt, bond buybacks and cash reserves, setting a four-quarter timetable for the transactions.

News of the massive buyback sent SoftBank stock limit-up, soaring more than 18 percent in the last hour of trade in Tokyo.

"This program will be the largest share buyback and will result in the largest increase in cash balance in the history of SBG, reflecting the firm and unwavering confidence we have in our business," the firm's chairman Masayoshi Son said in a statement.

"This will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet while significantly reducing debt," he added, saying the assets being sold account for "less than 20 percent of the Company's current asset value."

The statement said the firm believes its shares are currently "substantially undervalued" and that the buyback would see 45 percent of the firm's stock repurchased and retired.

It said the massive programme would "further strengthen its balance sheet and enhance its credit rating".

© 2020 AFP