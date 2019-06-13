Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The prototype of the Flower Merry-Go-Round equipped with the mist generator Photo: Katsushika Ward
tech

Solar-powered flower bed automatically waters plants

By Sousuke Kudou
TOKYO

Katsushika Ward in Tokyo, Panasonic Corp and Katsushika Full-of-flowers Urban Development Promotion Council have concluded an agreement on technical cooperation concerning the "Flower Merry-Go-Round" three-dimensional (3D) flower bed, which automatically waters followers by using solar electricity.

The Flower Merry-Go-Round is a cylindrical 3D flower bed developed mainly by Katsushika Full-of-flowers Urban Development Promotion Council, which is participated in by local companies, organizations, etc. It is equipped with an automatic sprinkler that powers a pump with solar electricity. It enables to introduce, maintain and manage a flower bed at low costs.

For the flower bed, 104 flower pots (13 rows x 8) can be installed, and sunlight can be evenly applied by turning the flower pots by hand (they can be turned by 360°). The height and diameter of the pot are 1,880 and 900mm, respectively.

The flower bed has a 12W solar panel on its top and a programmable timer for adjusting watering time in accordance with season and plant. The capacity of the water tank is 200L.

In April 2017, the three organizations started to install the Flower Merry-Go-Round on the roads and at public facilities and event sites in Katsushika-ku (ward). And, since then, Tokyo Metropolitan Nohsan High School, etc have been engaged in the verification test of the flower bed by examining the amount of watering, the concentration of fertilizer and the growth state of three dimensionally-arranged flowers.

With the latest agreement, Panasonic's mist generator will be added to the Flower Merry-Go-Round as a cooling measure so that people can stay in public spaces with comfort in summer. The power supply of the mist generator is not the solar panel of the Flower Merry-Go-Round.

Katsushika Ward aims to install the flower bed at international competition sites such as the sites of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic/Paralympic Games.

