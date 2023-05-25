Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sony's PlayStation 5 handheld device to roll out later this year

TOKYO

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc said Thursday it will start selling later this year a new type of portable device that allows users to play PlayStation 5 games remotely through wireless networks.

The new device, known as "Project Q," will have an 8-inch screen attached with controllers -- directional buttons on the left-hand side and action buttons on the right-hand side.

It will deliver what the company, a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, calls "smooth gameplay streamed from your PS5" even when the user is away from the television.

The official Twitter account of PlayStation said in a tweet that more details will be revealed in the coming months.

Sony Group said last month it sold a record 19.1 million PS5 video game consoles in fiscal 2022, up from 11.5 million units a year earlier, as an easing of a parts shortage boosted production.

It aims to sell 25 million consoles in the current fiscal year, a goal that will make the PS5 its best-selling PlayStation model ever on an annual basis, it said.

