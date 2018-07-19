Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sony starts taking preorders for new version of Aibo robot dog

TOKYO

Sony Corp started accepting advance orders in Japan on Thursday for its new artificial intelligence-equipped Aibo robot dog, making it possible for every would-be owner to purchase the electric pet amid greater-than-expected demand.

Since January when Sony released the upgraded version on its predecessor AIBO, which debuted in 1999 and was discontinued in 2006, its sales had been limited by productive capacity and buyers had been selected on a first-come-first-served basis or by lottery.

From now on, preorders can be made at Sony's online or actual stores in Japan.

Shortly after a Sony Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district opened Thursday morning, there were about 10 people looking to buy the dog-shaped robot.

"I feel unsure if I can take care of a real dog any more at this age," Yoichi Iijima, 70, said in explaining why he decided to buy an Aibo. "I'm looking forward to having a new companion to talk with."

Sony is producing Aibos at a factory in the town of Kota, Aichi Prefecture. Although each Aibo carries a price tag of 198,000 yen, excluding tax, plus 90,000 yen for a required three-year cloud subscription service, the company sold over 10,000 units in the first three months.

The Aibo uses two cameras -- one embedded in its nose and the other above its tail -- and a range of sensors to discern its owner and the environment, expressing itself through body language, barking and its large digital eyes.

Kazuo Hirai, then Sony CEO, said in January the company is also considering releases in other markets including the United States and China.

