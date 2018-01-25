Soros to Google and Facebook: 'Your days are numbered'

Billionaire investor George Soros launched a scathing attack on tech giants at the Davos summit on Thursday, calling them monopolies that could be manipulated by authoritarians to subvert democracy.
During an annual dinner he hosts at the World Economic Forum, held this week in the Swiss alpine resort, Soros turned his sights on a host of subjects including U.S. President Donald Trump and the speculation frenzy surrounding the bitcoin cryptocurrency.
But much of the Hungarian-born financier's ire was reserved for the tech giants of Silicon Valley who, he argued, needed to be more strictly regulated.
"Facebook and Google effectively control over half of all internet advertising revenue," the 87-year-old told diners during a speech.
"They claim that they are merely distributors of information. The fact that they are near-monopoly distributors makes them public utilities and should subject them to more stringent regulations, aimed at preserving competition, innovation, and fair and open universal access."
He predicted that tech giants would "compromise themselves" to access key markets like China, creating an "alliance between authoritarian states and these large, data rich IT monopolies."
"This may well result in a web of totalitarian control the likes of which not even Aldous Huxley or George Orwell could have imagined," he warned.
Predicting governments would start to more heavily regulate the sector he said: "Davos is a good place to announce that their days are numbered."
Known for his legendarily successful currency trading, Soros dismissed bitcoin as a "typical bubble".
But he said the cryptocurrency would likely avoid a full crash because authoritarians would still use it to make secret investments abroad.
He described Russia's Vladimir Putin as presiding over a "mafia state" and called Trump a "danger to the world".
But he predicted that the U.S. president's appeal would not last.
"I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020 or even sooner."
But the investor's traditional Davos predictions do not always pan out. Last year in Switzerland he warned that the stock market rally would end after Trump's election and that China's growth rate was unsustainable.
China's growth has continued while U.S. stocks are regularly hitting record highs.© 2018 AFP
7 Comments
Reckless
Good! Don't really care for either of them. Forced to switch to google after Yahoo data debacle. Facebook is just a means to share photos easily with family in US.
Kobe White Bar Owner
"not even Aldous Huxley or George Orwell could have imagined," he warned."
Huxley was actually Orwell teacher for a time and i think both of them could and did imagine such things.
Kaerimashita
I am no fan of FB - google is useful. surprised he didn't mention Twitter and the rest too. not sure the wisdom of age is a plus in commenting on new tech. as for BTC, I agree it is bubble and pretty useless.
Thunderbird2
Just someone trying to make himself seem important to people who have never heard of him... like me :)
FizzBit
This is just revenge because FB and Twitter didn't play along with Feinstein and Adam Schiff's "demonize Russia some more" porn.....oops...plan.
next
and then their answer
Growing control to Democrats. You're circuits dead
fxgai
George himself is getting on and his days are numbered!
Facebook is of no interest that me, I don’t feel that it needs the be regulated. I just choose not to use it. Japan today is a preferred source of news for me, so Facebook doesn’t have a true monopoly, they are just big.
Google too. There are other search engines, but Google is loved.
Soros is right about bitcoin being a bubble. Not so sure about the autocrats using it but Soros probably is friends with them to know!
Obviously, like that other foolish chap who won the top Fakies award the other day, Soros was wrong about the US stock market, entirely. Stick to currencies George.
Trump will, I tend to agree, be kicked out of office, but I think people will still at least appreciate his deregulation and tax cut policies for the good they have done / will do for economic growth. Will be good if someone who doesn’t put foot in mouth appears to replace him.
Raw Beer
Kettle?
Many have caught on to Soros. His days are very much numbered.