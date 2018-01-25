Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Billionaire investor George Soros took aim at Trump, tech giants and bitcoin in his speech at Davos Photo: POOL/AFP
tech

Soros to Google and Facebook: 'Your days are numbered'

7 Comments
By OLIVIER HOSLET
DAVOS, Switzerland

Billionaire investor George Soros launched a scathing attack on tech giants at the Davos summit on Thursday, calling them monopolies that could be manipulated by authoritarians to subvert democracy.

During an annual dinner he hosts at the World Economic Forum, held this week in the Swiss alpine resort, Soros turned his sights on a host of subjects including U.S. President Donald Trump and the speculation frenzy surrounding the bitcoin cryptocurrency.

But much of the Hungarian-born financier's ire was reserved for the tech giants of Silicon Valley who, he argued, needed to be more strictly regulated.

"Facebook and Google effectively control over half of all internet advertising revenue," the 87-year-old told diners during a speech.

"They claim that they are merely distributors of information. The fact that they are near-monopoly distributors makes them public utilities and should subject them to more stringent regulations, aimed at preserving competition, innovation, and fair and open universal access."

He predicted that tech giants would "compromise themselves" to access key markets like China, creating an "alliance between authoritarian states and these large, data rich IT monopolies."

"This may well result in a web of totalitarian control the likes of which not even Aldous Huxley or George Orwell could have imagined," he warned.

Predicting governments would start to more heavily regulate the sector he said: "Davos is a good place to announce that their days are numbered."

Known for his legendarily successful currency trading, Soros dismissed bitcoin as a "typical bubble".

But he said the cryptocurrency would likely avoid a full crash because authoritarians would still use it to make secret investments abroad.

He described Russia's Vladimir Putin as presiding over a "mafia state" and called Trump a "danger to the world".

But he predicted that the U.S. president's appeal would not last.

"I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020 or even sooner."

But the investor's traditional Davos predictions do not always pan out. Last year in Switzerland he warned that the stock market rally would end after Trump's election and that China's growth rate was unsustainable.

China's growth has continued while U.S. stocks are regularly hitting record highs.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

7 Comments
Login to comment

Good! Don't really care for either of them. Forced to switch to google after Yahoo data debacle. Facebook is just a means to share photos easily with family in US.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"not even Aldous Huxley or George Orwell could have imagined," he warned."

Huxley was actually Orwell teacher for a time and i think both of them could and did imagine such things.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I am no fan of FB - google is useful.  surprised he didn't mention Twitter and the rest too.   not sure the wisdom of age is a plus in commenting on new tech.  as for BTC, I agree it is bubble and pretty useless.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just someone trying to make himself seem important to people who have never heard of him... like me :)

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

This is just revenge because FB and Twitter didn't play along with Feinstein and Adam Schiff's "demonize Russia some more" porn.....oops...plan.

a Russian propaganda tracking website used primarily by Democrats and Neoconservatives has suggested that #ReleaseTheMemo went viral thanks to Russian bots

next

California Reps. Dianne Feinstein and Adam Schiff sent a letter to Facebook and Twitter CEO's on Tuesday, asking that they take action against the Russian scourge, and called for the two tech companies to release any information that have about Russian ties to the recent social media campaign around a controversial memo written by Republican Rep. Devin Nunes

and then their answer

Twitter's internal analysis of the hashtag has thus far found that authentic American accounts, not Russians, are driving #ReleaseTheMemo, according to The Daily Beast

Growing control to Democrats. You're circuits dead

0 ( +1 / -1 )

George himself is getting on and his days are numbered!

Facebook is of no interest that me, I don’t feel that it needs the be regulated. I just choose not to use it. Japan today is a preferred source of news for me, so Facebook doesn’t have a true monopoly, they are just big.

Google too. There are other search engines, but Google is loved.

Soros is right about bitcoin being a bubble. Not so sure about the autocrats using it but Soros probably is friends with them to know!

Obviously, like that other foolish chap who won the top Fakies award the other day, Soros was wrong about the US stock market, entirely. Stick to currencies George.

Trump will, I tend to agree, be kicked out of office, but I think people will still at least appreciate his deregulation and tax cut policies for the good they have done / will do for economic growth. Will be good if someone who doesn’t put foot in mouth appears to replace him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

calling them monopolies that could be manipulated by authoritarians to subvert democracy.

Kettle?

Many have caught on to Soros. His days are very much numbered.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Temples

Ryozen Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Yokote Masuda Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Hiroshima City

GaijinPot Blog