 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mercury Flyby
This image provided by European Space Agency shows close-up photos of Mercury's north pole taken by the European-Japanese spacecraft BepiColombo. (European Space Agency via AP)
tech

European and Japanese robotic explorer buzzes Mercury's north pole

2 Comments
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

A spacecraft has beamed back some of the best close-up photos yet of Mercury’s north pole.

The European and Japanese robotic explorer swooped as close as 295 kilometers above Mercury's night side before passing directly over the planet's north pole. The European Space Agency released the stunning snapshots Thursday, showing the permanently shadowed craters at the top of of our solar system’s smallest, innermost planet.

Cameras also captured views of neighboring volcanic plains and Mercury's largest impact crater, which spans more than 1,500 kilometers.

This was the sixth and final flyby of Mercury for the BepiColombo spacecraft since its launch in 2018. The maneuver put the spacecraft on course to enter orbit around Mercury late next year. The spacecraft holds two orbiters, one for Europe and the other for Japan, that will circle the planet's poles.

The spacecraft is named for the late Giuseppe (Bepi) Colombo, a 20th-century Italian mathematician who contributed to NASA's Mariner 10 mission to Mercury in the 1970s and, two decades later, to the Italian Space Agency's tethered satellite project that flew on the U.S. space shuttles.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Congrats, Europe and Japan.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

We need more photos of this incredible feature! Congrats to both agencies.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog