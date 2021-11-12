Newsletter Signup Register / Login
SpaceX-Starlink Launch
This still image provided by SpaceX shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., Space Force Station on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. SpaceX expanded its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites with the launch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida.(SpaceX via AP)
tech

SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit

0 Comments
By ALEX SANZ
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

SpaceX expanded its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites on Saturday with the launch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:19 a.m. EST and deployed the satellites about 16 minutes after launch.

The rocket’s reusable first stage, which has been used for multiple launches, including the first crewed test flight of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, successfully returned and landed on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Earlier this week, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years.

It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to reach the glittering outpost.

The astronauts got emotional when they first spotted the space station from 20 miles (32 kilometers) out, calling it “a pretty glorious sight.”

Three astronauts welcomed the crew instead of the preferred seven.

That’s because SpaceX brought four of them back on Monday, after the launch of their replacements kept getting delayed.

The new crew will spend the next six months at the space station and, during that time, host two groups of visiting tourists.

Russia will launch the first group in December and SpaceX the second in February.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog