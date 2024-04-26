SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 to open on Saturday

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will open SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 on Saturday, where visitors will be able to fully experience the city of the future.

The Global Startup Program and the City Leaders Program will be starting in mid-May. Prior to that, the Showcase Program will open, which will allow visitors from all walks of life to experience technologies of the future.

The large-scale, month-long event will begin at the Miraikan. A wide array of content for children and adults alike is waiting to be experienced.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has been promoting “Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo = SusHi Tech Tokyo” both locally and abroad, to showcase the many attractions Tokyo has to offer, while also highlighting the challenges of solving urban issues and realizing a sustainable high-tech city. SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 is expected to attract 500,000 visitors.

The Tokyo government said it aims to increase the number of startups in Tokyo, inspire new solutions to urban issues through inter-city cooperation, and lead to the social implementation of cutting-edge technologies in Tokyo. In addition, holding the three programs simultaneously is expected to create a synergy between city leaders, startup companies, venture capital investors, companies with cutting-edge technology, and other figures in the startup ecosystem, enabling all of them to work together toward creating a sustainable city.

Visitors to the four venues, Miraikan, Ariake Arena, Symbol Promenade Park and the Umi-no-Mori Area, will be able to enjoy a full sensory experience of the Tokyo of 2050, where "nature"and "convenience" come together.

The Miraikan exhibition will make children the main characters, featuring experiences with delivery drones, a robot that can be ridden and controlled, a "ghost restaurant" where new foods can be tried through projection mapping, and a wide range of other workshops and attractions that look at future possibilities.

For more information, visit https://www.sushitechtokyo2024-sc.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

