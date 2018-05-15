Taiyo Ink to manufacture products for Apple by using only renewable energy

By Shinichi Kato, Nikkei BP Intelligence Group

Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd says that its group company, Taiyo Ink Mfg Co Ltd, has promised to manufacture products for Apple Inc by using only renewable energy-derived electricity.

In April, Apple announced that nine of its manufacturing partners had newly promised to use only renewable energy in the production of products for Apple. One of them is Taiyo Ink Mfg.

Taiyo Ink Mfg, based in Saitama Prefecture, is the world's leading manufacturer of "solder resist," which is an insulating material used for printed circuit boards (PCBs). Its direct customers are PCB manufacturers. Because PCBs are embedded in electronic devices, electronic device manufacturers including Apple are indirect customers.

In the supply chain, Ibiden Co Ltd, which is a major PCB manufacturer, promised to achieve "100% renewable energy" in the production of products for Apple in 2017. This time, as Taiyo Ink Mfg made the same promise, "100% renewable energy," which Apple is promoting, will be applied to more upstream materials.

From now, if several electronic device/material makers have the same quality, reliability and price of products and services, the ratio of renewable energy in the businesses of their groups might influence the employment of their products.

