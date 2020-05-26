Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
tech

Tech companies target temperature-monitoring patches for COVID-19

0 Comments
By Stephen Nellis
SAN FRANCISCO

A group of tech companies is working on a patch about the size of small bandage that could be worn to monitor for the elevated body temperatures that can sometimes signal the onset of COVID-19.

The patch would be powered by a specially designed microchip that will be made in Minnesota at a chip factory operated by SkyWater Technology in collaboration with Ohio-based chip design firm Linear ASICs and New York investment firm Asymmetric Return Capital. The patch is intended to be worn on the skin and to connect wirelessly to a smart phone to monitor a person's body temperature, the companies said.

The group aims to produce a device to monitor temperatures remotely that can be manufactured in high volumes.

"This will be especially important as we head into flu season later this year," Bryan Wisk, a founding partner at Asymmetric Return Capital, said in a statement.

The work is part of a broader partnership with two other firms: Software maker SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic Corp, and Upward Health, a provider of in-home health care.

The companies hope to use artificial intelligence to analyze signals such as the sounds of coughs to identify unique patterns for COVID-19 symptoms. Those findings could then be used create sensor-based systems that could screen for the virus and slow its spread.

“There is tremendous need for better pre-diagnostic screening tools as return-to-work measures are put into place across the U.S. and worldwide," Chris Rogers, the chief executive of SensiML, said in a statement.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Get Your Taco Survival Kit In Japan: A Discussion with Chef Marco

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Dry Curry Rice Omelette

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Kimono Fashion With A Twist

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #82: More Remote Work, More Cat Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining