Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

TikTok CEO resigns amid U.S. pressure to sell video app

0 Comments
HONG KONG

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigned Thursday amid U.S. pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the popular video app, which the White House says is a security risk.

In a letter to employees, Mayer said that his decision to leave comes after the “political environment has sharply changed.”

His resignation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a ban on TikTok, unless parent company Bytedance sells its U.S. operations to an American company within 90 days.

“I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” he said in the letter. “Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

Mayer, a former Disney executive, joined TikTok as CEO in May.

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well,” TikTok said in a statement.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Hachimori Isaribi Onsen Hatahata Kan

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo