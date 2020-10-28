Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The application TikTok has announced a partnership deal with Shopify to allow its retailer clients to advertise on the app Photo: AFP
tech

TikTok moves into ecommerce with Shopify partnership

0 Comments
By Joël SAGET
OTTAWA

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify announced Tuesday a partnership with TikTok that will allow its more than one million online retailers to hype their wares on the teen-centric platform for short-form videos.

The deal comes amid scrutiny of the China-based app and a pending court hearing on TikTok's future in the United States, where it reaches more than 100 million users monthly.

"We're thrilled to be the first partner to welcome TikTok to the world of commerce, particularly right now, as our merchants prepare for a busy online holiday shopping season," Shopify vice president Satish Kanwar said in a statement.

Shopify hosts e-stores for mostly small- and medium-sized businesses and in the eyes of many merchants has emerged as an alternative to Amazon's online marketplace.

Its partnership with TikTok, it said, will allow TikTok users to simply click on shoppable video ads to buy products from Shopify merchants.

The two companies said they will also "collaborate to test new commerce features over the coming months."

US President Donald Trump's administration has insisted on the need to ban TikTok over national security concerns.

It claims TikTok has links to the Chinese government through its parent firm ByteDance.

TikTok has repeatedly defended itself against allegations of data transfers to the Chinese government.

A US court is to consider next month whether to allow the government to effectively ban its use in the United States.

The stakes are high given that the TikTok mobile app has been downloaded about 175 million times in the US and more than a billion times around the world, offering everything from make-up tutorials to dance routines and cookery tips.

Meantime, several potential American suitors have come forward looking to buy a stake in TikTok, including Silicon Valley giant Oracle and Walmart.

But they appear to be in limbo.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel