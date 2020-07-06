Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China-owned TikTok says it is stopping its popular video snippet-sharing app from working in Hong Kong due to "recent events" Photo: AFP/File
TikTok says it is stopping app operation in Hong Kong

By Olivier DOULIERY
SAN FRANCISCO

TikTok said late Monday it is stopping its popular video snippet-sharing app from working in Hong Kong due to "recent events."

The move by TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, came as Facebook, Google and Twitter put a hold on requests by Hong Kong's government or police force for information on users, following China's imposition of a sweeping new security law.

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," TikTok told AFP.

TikTok has consistently denied sharing any user data with authorities in China, and was adamant it did not intend to begin to agree to such requests.

The company expects to take several days to wind-down app operations in Hong Kong.

TikTok has become a global sensation with users sharing 15 to 60-second video clips on everything from hair dye tutorials to dance routines and gags about daily life.

It joined the EU's disinformation code of conduct last week as tech giants seek to persuade Europe to back away from setting laws against harmful content online.

