This illustration depicts the Hakuto spacecraft on the surface of the moon with the Earth in the background. Photo: ispace via AP
tech

Tokyo company aims to be 1st business to put lander on moon

By MARCIA DUNN
TOKYO

A Japanese company is about to attempt what no other private business has done: land on the moon.

Tokyo’s ispace company put its own spacecraft into orbit around the moon a month ago. On Tuesday, flight controllers will direct the craft, named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, to descend from 100 kilometers high and land.

The two-meter lander is carrying a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust.

Hakuto took a long, roundabout route to the moon following its December liftoff, beaming back photos of Earth along the way.

Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States and China. An Israeli nonprofit tried to land on the moon in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

Good luck with that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

