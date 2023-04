Tokyo company aims to be 1st business to put lander on moon

This illustration depicts the Hakuto spacecraft on the surface of the moon with the Earth in the background.

By MARCIA DUNN

A Japanese company is about to attempt what no other private business has done: land on the moon.

Tokyo’s ispace company put its own spacecraft into orbit around the moon a month ago. On Tuesday, flight controllers will direct the craft, named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, to descend from 100 kilometers high and land.

The two-meter lander is carrying a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust.

Hakuto took a long, roundabout route to the moon following its December liftoff, beaming back photos of Earth along the way.

Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States and China. An Israeli nonprofit tried to land on the moon in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

