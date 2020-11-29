Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo gov't program 'FinTech Program: Asia meets Tokyo' now accepting applications

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government (TMG) formulated the “Global Financial City: Tokyo” Vision with the aim of making  Tokyo an unrivalled global financial center, and one of its primary focuses has been nurturing the FinTech industry. This fiscal year, as part of this initiative, it has launched the accelerator program “FinTech Program:  Asia meets Tokyo” for FinTech startups in Asia.  

This program is targeted at foreign startup companies in the FinTech industry doing  business in Asia, providing them with mentoring from leading companies in Japan, as well as business matching with  companies in Tokyo. This program aims to implement the following three initiatives together in a short period of time:

(1) Accepting applications from companies possessing the latest FinTech technologies and business models to apply. Then,  selecting the participants for the program from the applicants. 

(2) Provide an opportunity for selected foreign companies to pitch their business plans to Tokyo-based investors,  companies, etc. at an online event (TMG will call separately for investors and audiences to participate in the event).

(3) Provide support for the creation of business plans through mentoring sessions between selected foreign companies  and Tokyo-based mentor companies. 

Eligible companies: 

Foreign companies which have headquarters registered in Asia and possess the latest FinTech technologies and business models, but which have not yet established any business operations in Japan (for details, please see the website below,  which includes application requirements) 

How to apply: 

Confirm application requirements at the website below and apply using the form on the site. (Application deadline: Monday, Dec 14, 11:59 p.m. JST) 

https://www.senryaku.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/gfct/acceleratorprogram2020.html 

Schedule

Early January: Selected participants announced (approximately five companies) 

Jan 18, 2 p.m.: Business Plan Pitch Event (open to the public) 

*The business plan will be available for on-demand viewing until Jan 25, 11:59 p.m .

*Registrations to attend the business plan presentations as an audience member are also accepted via the above website.

Mid-January: Mentoring/business matchings

