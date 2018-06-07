Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Tokyo University research team develops world’s first hybrid robot with real working muscles

0 Comments
By Koh Ruide, SoraNews24
TOKYO

A Tokyo University research team led by Professor Shoji Takeuchi has successfully developed a robot that utilizes real muscles. By attaching laboratory-cultured muscle cells to bones made of plastic, the team ran precise electric currents through the setup to induce contractions.

What resulted was a tiny version of a human arm with antagonistic and agonistic muscles — opposing pairs of muscles that relax or contract — that were able to maintain sufficiently rigid postures and thus lift objects, the first hybrid robot of its kind.

“It’s still in the very early stages, but I think it’s a big first step,” said Shoji. Already setting their sights beyond the horizon, the research team hopes to push its development even further into the production of prosthetic hands. Having durable yet flexible artificial limbs might be great and all, but having natural-looking ones made of real muscle is just as highly desirable.

However, the team must tackle several challenges if they are to have any hope of reaching that goal, such as replicating the extremely intricate muscle composition of human hands, developing a reliable power source to generate electric currents, or dealing with muscle degradation caused by wear and tear.

Sources: TV Asahi, YouTube/ANNnewsCH via Jin

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Humanity comes one step closer to real-life Transformers with this transformable, drivable robot

-- Japan already makes awesome industrial robots — Here’s what happens when it looks…elsewhere

-- “Pecs are just like boobs!” or “The correct way to draw pectoral muscles”

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Mirai no Mori: Empowering Marginalized Youth In The Outdoors

Savvy Tokyo

9 Onsen in Hokkaido Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Get Behind the Wheel of a Lucrative Career in Japan with Military Auto Source

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Hopes and Dreams: Japan at the World Cup 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

Work, Fun, and Many Memories: My One Special Month at Tokyo American Club

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall