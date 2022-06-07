Toshiba and Bechtel team up to support Poland’s first nuclear power station

Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation and its affiliate, Japan-based Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, have reached an agreement with Bechtel Power Corporation to collaborate on the delivery of steam turbines and generators for Poland's first nuclear power plant. This exciting new endeavor will help the country transition away from coal-fired energy while preserving its energy independence.

With increasing demand for energy independence, nuclear power provides reliable energy at scale and contributes to carbon free initiatives. Industry leaders such as Toshiba and Bechtel have been supporting nuclear power plants for decades and are trusted among customers to provide safe, efficient, and reliable solutions.

“We are honored to be partnering with Bechtel as this exciting opportunity develops to support Poland’s new nuclear power plant pursuits,” said Kentaro Takagi, president and CEO, Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation.

Yuki Arima, Business Unit Manager, Power Systems Division, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, added: “As demand for low-carbon and stable energy sources increases, Toshiba has been working closely with our clients and partners to successfully deliver safe and reliable nuclear power solutions that make a positive impact across the world.”

“Any new nuclear plant requires expertise from proven companies with the required certifications,” said Ahmet Tokpinar, general manager of Bechtel’s Nuclear Power business line. “Toshiba has supplied steam generator turbines and services to power plants of all types for nearly 100 years. This is a team with proven manufacturing capabilities and a record of excellent service.”

Toshiba has been supporting the restart, decommissioning, and dismantlement of nuclear power plants, fuel cycles, and future energy source developments, such as next generation reactors and fast reactors.

Toshiba will join the team of U.S. and Polish companies being organized by Bechtel and Westinghouse Electric Company to pursue this initiative.

© Business Wire 2022.