The PV inverter is attached to the back side of a solar panel. Photo: Nikkei BP
tech

Toshiba develops compact PV inverter for residential use

by shinichi kato, nikkei bp cleantech institute
TOKYO

Toshiba Corp has developed a prototype compact PV inverter that can be attached to the back side of a solar panel.

It converts direct-current (DC) electricity into alternating-current (AC) electricity for each solar panel.

Toshiba expects that the PV inverter will be employed mainly for residential houses in Japan, where, in many cases, only a few panels can be installed on a roof. If a residential PV inverter with a rated output of 3-5kW is used in such a case, it costs too much.

The PV inverter has a rated output of 250W, and its DC input and AC output voltages are 70V and 202V, respectively.

