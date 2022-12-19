Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toshiba to expand power semiconductor production capacity

KAWASAKI

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation on Monday announced that it will construct a new back-end production facility for power semiconductors at its Himeji plant in Hyogo Prefecture. Construction will start in June 2024, with production scheduled to start in spring 2025.

Toshiba said the project will more than double its automotive power semiconductor production capacity at Himeji.

Power devices are essential components for managing and reducing power consumption in all kinds of electronic equipment, and for saving energy. Above all other products, demand for low-voltage MOSFETs (metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors), a Toshiba focus technology, is expected to see continued growth with the progress of vehicle electrification and the automation of industrial equipment. Toshiba has decided to meet this demand growth with construction of the new back-end facility.

