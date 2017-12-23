Toshiba unveils device for Fukushima nuclear reactor probe

Toshiba Corp's energy systems unit on Friday unveiled a long telescopic pipe carrying a pan-tilt camera designed to gather crucial information about the situation inside the reactor chambers at Japan's tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.
The device is 13 meters (43 feet) long and designed to give officials a deeper view into the nuclear plant's Unit 2 primary containment vessel, where details on melted fuel damage remain largely unknown.
The Fukushima plant had triple meltdowns following the 2011 quake and tsunami. Finding details about the fuel debris is crucial to determining the right method and technology for its removal at each reactor, the most challenging process to safely carry out the plant's decades-long decommissioning.
Japan's stricter, post-Fukushima safety standards also require nuclear plant operators elsewhere to invest more time and money into safety measures.
The mission involving Toshiba's new probe at Fukushima's Unit 2 reactor could come as soon as late January. Company officials said the new device will be sent inside the pedestal, a structure directly below the core, to investigate the area and hopefully to find melted debris.
The device looks like a giant fishing rod about 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) in diameter, from which a unit housing the camera, a dosimeter and thermometer slowly slides down. The probe, attached by a cable on the back, can descend all the way to the bottom of the reactor vessel if it can avoid obstacles, officials said.
Two teams of several engineers will be tasked with the mission, which they will remotely operate from a radiation-free command center at the plant.
A simpler predecessor to the pipe unveiled Friday had captured a limited view of the vessel during a preparatory investigation in February. A crawling robot sent in later in February struggled with debris on the ground and stalled in the end due to higher-than-expected radiation, its intended mission incomplete.
The upgraded probe has been co-developed by Toshiba ESS and International Research Institute for Nuclear Decommissioning, a government-funded unit of construction and nuclear technology companies over the past nine months.
gogogo
Looks like a go pro with out bits case. How much did this cost the tax payers to make?
SaikoPhysco
Toshiba's gonna sell a lot of those... wait, is Toshiba in the business of making a profit for its shareholders?
sf2k
after a certain radiation level robots stop working though
Laguna
Do you mean the torus?
garymalmgren
stalled in the end due to higher-than-expected radiation, its intended mission incomplete.
The inability to survive the radiation levels has been one of the biggest problems with devices up till now.
It is strange that no mention is made of shielding or protection in this article.
Anyway, each new device is hopefully a step forward in this long and difficult challenge.
Dukeleto
So who is at the other end of the 13m stick? The guy who pulled the short straw? So effectively there will be some poor bloke within...what...20-30meters of the core?
Unless of course if the report failed to mention the telescopic fishing rod-like device slithers down there like a Mamushi and extends and retracts itself remotely.?
Im sorry but this article left me with more questions than answers.
kurisupisu
Just make a 'laughing robot' as we have been told that this is the best protection against radiation.....
katsu78
OMG, they didn't say anything about radiation shielding! Did they forget to put it on? What if all these super-smart engineers with expertise in electrical engineering and radiation forgot the most well-known feature of what happens when those two fields intersect? Could it be that a bunch of rando internet commentators know how to do the job better than the best specialists in the country?
No. No it couldn't.
What other fields does this happen in? Are there news articles about new developments in surgical technology where the peanut gallery just decides the doctor forgot to wash their hands first because the article doesn't specifically mention it?
wanderlust
If it had some mechanical controls, it would probably survive longer than anything that uses electronic chips, though the CCD camera would be fried eventually, as it is harder to shield. Remote control does suggest electronic control though. Interesting this time in that it does not have a large Toshiba logo plastered on it, like all the previous probes and robots.
Brian Wheway
i wonder how long it will last before it stops working