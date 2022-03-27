Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyobo, Mitsubishi Corp to establish joint venture in functional materials

TOKYO

Mitsubishi Corp and Toyobo Co have agreed to establish a new joint venture company that will specialize in the planning, development, manufacturing and sales of functional materials. The new company will commence operations in January 2023 or sometime thereabouts, Mitsubishi said.

Mitsubishi said that business environments have been changing quite dramatically in recent years, as evidenced by global moves to decarbonize and expedite the development of new technologies. These changes are driving up demand for functional materials and resulting in a significant restructuring of the related industries. Over the last two years, the company said it has been pursuing strategic, cross-industry collaborations to ensure the sustainable growth and development of its operations.

The new joint venture company will inherit Toyobo's functional materials business, involving the manufacture of high-performance plastics, adhesives, coating materials, environmental solution devices, high-performance fibers and water treatment membranes.

