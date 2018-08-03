Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An image of the detection of a pedestrian Photo: Nikkei Technology Online
tech

Toyota's new Crown detects pedestrians approaching from behind

By Takashi Takada
TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp's new Crown sedan comes with a system that detects pedestrians approaching from behind and automatically applies the brakes.

The system has already been employed for the LS of the Lexus brand, but this is the first time that it has been applied to a vehicle of the Toyota brand.

The Parking Support Brake, which is used for the new vehicle as a standard feature, detects pedestrians approaching from behind in a parking lot with a monocular camera attached to the upper side of the license plate (on the rear side of the vehicle). The camera is also used as a rear camera for Panoramic View Monitor, a system that shows a bird's-eye image of the area surrounding the vehicle.

When the system detects a pedestrian behind the vehicle with the rear camera and judges that there is a risk of collision, it warns the driver with an alarm. If the driver still does not take action to avoid a collision, the system automatically applies the brakes.

The system gives an alarm when the distance between the vehicle and a pedestrian becomes six meters or less. The detection angle of the camera is 180 degrees.

"When the tail lamps are on, it can detect pedestrians even at night," Toyota said in a statement.

The Parking Support Brake of Toyota also supports unmoving objects in a parking lot and vehicles approaching from behind. Unmoving objects are detected with an ultrasonic sensor attached to the rear bumper, and vehicles are detected with quasi-milliwave radar devices (24GHz band) attached to the right and left sides of the rear bumper. The detection range is four meters for unmoving objects and 70m for approaching vehicles (traveling at a speed of 25km/h or less).

© Nikkei Technology Online

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

