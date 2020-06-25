Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Toyota, 3 major banks invest ¥8 billion to back space industry

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp and three major Japanese banks have invested a total of 8 billion yen ($74.6 million) in a fund supporting the space industry, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have joined Toyota in sponsoring the fund, set up by a subsidiary of investment firm SPARX Group Co to promote Japan's development of rockets and satellites, according to the sources.

The fund is hoping to secure about 15 billion yen by the end of the year, the sources said, adding that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will provide technical cooperation to them as global competition heats up in the space industry that is expected to further grow in the future.

For the industry, financial support has been a sticking point when launching a new business project, given the long time needed before it may turn profitable and also the risks of failure.

As advances in satellite technologies are needed for self-driving cars, Toyota is hoping to strengthen Japanese companies' technical capabilities through the investment.

Toyota has also been keen to expand its scope of business to the space industry on its own and has already been working with the aerospace agency to develop a lunar rover.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel