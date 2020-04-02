Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
tech

Toyota, China's BYD announce electric car venture

0 Comments
BEIJING

Toyota Motor Co and Chinese electric automaker BYD Co announced a partnership Thursday to develop battery-powered vehicles, adding to a flurry of industry tie-ups to share soaring development costs.

Automakers are spending billions of dollars to create low-cost models that appeal to Chinese buyers and meet government-imposed sales quotas following the end of subsidies last year that turned China into the technology’s biggest global market.

Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co and other brands have linked up with Chinese producers to create lower-cost electric models. BYD also has a separate electric vehicle venture, Denza, with Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz.

Toyota and BYD “determined that there is much we can learn from one another’s expertise,” the companies said in a statement. They gave no financial details or sales plans.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Top 10 Cultural Experiences in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Families

In Japan, Distance Learning Is Helping Kids Stay On Track

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 13, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Yukata Workshop With Kaiseki Lunch At The Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Learning the Way of the Monks in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savings In Japan: How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 Post Apocalyptic Anime to Watch While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining