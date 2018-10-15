Toyota, Line to offer voice-controlled AI navigation from next summer

Toyota Motor Corp and messaging app provider Line Corp said Monday they will offer an artificial intelligence platform with voice commands for navigation services available in Toyota cars in Japan from next summer.

The navigation services will use Line's Clova (Cloud Virtual Assistant) Auto system, a cloud-based AI platform, which can understand voice commands and respond. The system will be connected to Toyota's in-vehicle device, they said.

Toyota drivers can use such voice commands as "Tell me how to get to Tokyo Tower," or "Tell me traffic conditions on the Tomei Expressway."

Through voice commands inside cars, they can also have lights at home turned off, check the weather at their destinations, send and receive messages and make free calls via the Line app, according to the companies.

Accidents caused by those operating smartphones while driving have risen in recent years. "Under such a situation, creating an environment where smartphones can be used safely is the mission for an automaker," Keiji Yamamoto, a Toyota managing officer, said at a press conference.

The announcement was made at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, the venue of this year's Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, or CEATEC, which is Asia's largest electronics and information technology fair.

CEATEC will open its doors to the public from Tuesday and run for four days. This year, 725 companies and organizations from 20 countries and regions will exhibit their latest technologies and products.

