Toyota plans additional investment in Japanese chipmaker Rapidus

Toyota Motor Corp said Friday it plans to make an additional investment in Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp, keeping step with the state-backed firm's other investors in helping finance its plan to mass produce next-generation chips by 2027.

The comment came after Rapidus requested its existing shareholders and banks to help it reinforce its capital by around 100 billion yen, saying it needs around 5 trillion yen to mass produce state-of-the-art 2-nanometer chips.

"We will consider additional investment as we have agreed with its vision of creating a production base for next-generation semiconductors in Japan," Toyota said in a statement.

Among other shareholders, car parts maker Denso Corp is also planning to inject more capital into Rapidus, a company official said Friday. Sony Group Corp and NEC Corp have already decided to make additional investments in the venture.

Details of their investment plans, including Toyota's, have not been decided.

Among financial institutions, four banks, including existing investor MUFG Bank, are expected to make an investment of up to 25 billion yen in total.

Rapidus was set up in 2022 with a total investment of 7.3 billion yen from eight major Japanese companies, including Toyota, SoftBank Corp and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

