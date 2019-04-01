Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota’s basketball robot Cue 3 demonstrates its form at a gymnasium in Fuchu, Tokyo, on Monday. Photo: AP/Yuri Kageyama
tech

Toyota robot can't slam dunk but throws a mean three-pointer

0 Comments
By Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO

It can't dribble, let alone slam dunk, but Toyota's basketball robot hardly ever misses a free throw or a 3-pointer.

The 207-centimeter-tall machine made five of eight 3-point shots in a demonstration in a Tokyo suburb Monday, a ratio its engineers say is worse than usual.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s robot, called Cue 3, computes as a three-dimensional image where the basket is, using sensors on its torso, and adjusts motors inside its arm and knees to give the shot the right angle and propulsion for a swish.

Efforts in developing human-shaped robots underline a global shift in robotics use from pre-programmed mechanical arms in limited situations like factories to functioning in the real world with people.

The 2017 version of the robot was designed to make free throws.

Yudai Baba, a basketball player likely representing host Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, took part in the demonstration and also missed a couple of shots. If the robot could learn a few more tricks, he was ready to accept the robot on the team, he said.

"We human players are still better for now," he said.

Right after missing, the robot slumped over. It wasn't disappointment, but a temporary power failure.

Cue 3's name is supposed to reflect the idea the technology can serve as a cue, or signal of great things to come, according to Toyota.

The company plays down how the technology might prove useful. It's more about boosting morale among engineers, making them open to ideas and challenges.

In making the robot's outer covering something like that of an armadillo, the engineers said they were just trying to avoid the white metallic look often seen on robots.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Know the Right Way to Employ Staff in Japan

Get free advice on labor and other related laws to help you with hiring and supporting your employees.

Tokyo Employment Consultation Center

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Adventures

One Fine Day In Fujisawa, A Destination For Culture And Nature Lovers

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: Battling The Invisible Enemy Behind Every Maternity Harassment Case

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Culture

Two Rugby Fans Are Cycling from London to Tokyo for the 2019 World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Reiwa: The Start of a New Era in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need To Know About Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo