Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota will be able to test its autonomous vehicles on real-world scenarios at a new test facility outside Detroit set to open in October Photo: GETTY/AFP
tech

Toyota to build test track for self-driving cars in Michigan

0 Comments
By David Becker
DETROIT

Toyota is going all-in on autonomous vehicles, announcing plans to open a center in the U.S. this year to test driving scenarios too dangerous to perform on public roads.

The new test center, which will be operated by the Toyota Research Institute, will be built in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, outside Detroit and not far from Toyota's engineering center, the company said in a statement.

"By constructing a course for ourselves, we can design it around our unique testing needs and rapidly advance capabilities," said Ryan Eustice, TRI senior vice president of automated driving.

"This new site will give us the flexibility to customize driving scenarios that will push the limits of our technology and move us closer to conceiving a human-driven vehicle that is incapable of causing a crash," he said in a statement.

Automakers have begun to test autonomous or automated vehicles on public roads in the United States but have become more cautious in the wake of a fatal crash in Arizona of a self-driving car operated by Uber's research unit.

The new test center is due to open in October on a 60-acre site that will include congested urban environments, slick surfaces and a four-lane divided highway with high-speed entrance and exit ramps. The company did not disclose the cost of the project.

Toyota said it will continue to test autonomous vehicles at two other test tracks near Detroit, which include real-world driving situations.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Food & Drink

7 Recipes For A Full Japan-Inspired Dinner At Home

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

9 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Regions

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Are ‘Sumo Girls’ Equal But Different?

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Kasuga Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog