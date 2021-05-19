Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Twitter finds its AI tends to crop out Black people, men from photos

0 Comments
By Paresh Dave
SAN FRANCISCO

Twitter Inc's image-cropping algorithm has a problematic bias toward excluding Black people and men, the company said in new research on Wednesday, adding that "how to crop an image is a decision best made by people."

The study by three of its machine learning researchers was conducted after user criticism last year about image previews in posts excluding Black people's faces.

It found an 8% difference from demographic parity in favor of women, and a 4% favor toward white individuals.

The paper cited several possible reasons, including issues with image backgrounds and eye color, but said none were an excuse.

"Machine learning based cropping is fundamentally flawed because it removes user agency and restricts user's expression of their own identity and values, instead imposing a normative gaze about which part of the image is considered the most interesting," the researchers wrote.

To counter the problem, Twitter recently started showing standard aspect ratio photos in full - without any crop - on its mobile apps and is trying to expand that effort.

The researchers also assessed whether crops favored women's bodies over heads, reflecting what is known as the "male gaze," but found that does not appear to be the case.

The findings are another example of the disparate impact from artificial intelligence systems including demographic biases identified in facial recognition and text analysis, the paper said.

Work by researchers at Microsoft Corp and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018 and a later U.S. government study found that facial analysis systems misidentify people of color more often than white people.

Amazon Inc in 2018 scrapped an AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog