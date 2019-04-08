Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The total number of Twitter accounts that can be added in a single day to a user's following list has been cut to 400 from 1,000 Photo: AFP/File
tech

Twitter limits bulk following to thwart spammers

0 Comments
By Christophe SIMON
SAN FRANCISCO

Twitter has trimmed the number of accounts that a user can follow in a single day in an effort to fight spam at the micro-blogging platform.

The total number of accounts that can be added to a user's list was cut to 400 from 1,000, the San Francisco-based internet firm said Monday.

"Follow, unfollow, follow, unfollow. Who does that? Spammers," the Twitter safety team said in a tweet. "So we're changing the number of accounts you can follow each day from 1,000 to 400. Don't worry, you'll be just fine."

Software programs referred to as "bots" sometimes run Twitter accounts, automatically following massive numbers of real people, a portion of whom tend to reciprocate by following back.

High follower counts can then serve to raise the status of bot accounts, which can fire off website links or marketing content in tweets or messages to followers.

Twitter policy bars use of the service for spreading spam, which it defines as "bulk or aggressive activity that attempts to manipulate or disrupt Twitter or the experience of users on Twitter to drive traffic or attention to unrelated accounts, products, services, or initiatives."

Factors taken into account by Twitter when determining if accounts are being used for spam is following and or unfollowing large numbers of accounts in short time periods.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Know the Right Way to Employ Staff in Japan

Get free advice on labor and other related laws to help you with hiring and supporting your employees.

Tokyo Employment Consultation Center

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Great Ideas Put To Work: 4 Japan-Based Momtrepreneurs Tell Us How It All Started

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Lifestyle

The Next Best Thing To Sakura, Chichibu’s Shibazakura, Is Coming Up Soon!

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Culture

Check out these costumes from Kyoto University’s cosplay-themed graduation

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog