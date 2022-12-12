Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.
The social media platform said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue check mark and access special features starting Monday.
The company owned by billionaire Elon Musk has also started granting a new gold-colored check mark to businesses on the platform. The gold label began appearing Monday on the account profiles for Coca-Cola, Nike, Google and dozens of other big corporations.
“The gold checkmark indicates that the account is an official business account through Twitter Blue for Business,” the company says on a support web page.
Twitter's blue check mark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Nintendo, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.
The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone and iPad users. San Francisco-based Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently. Twitter's website doesn't say if business accounts must pay extra for the gold label or if it is granted automatically.© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Nemo
This will go about as well as his surprise appearance on Dave Chappelle’s show.
Maybe not quite that well….
Sh1mon M4sada
Going by the revelations over the last week, I'm starting to think Musk is in for disappointment.
Massive trove of evidence, in plain sight, preserved in print of systematic violation of the Tenth Amendment, of average citizens all the way to the president, and not a single indictment, not even an FBI investigation.
Violation of human righrs used to mean a lot of jail time, possibly life. Seems freedom, democracy, human rights was already kaput even before Musk offered to buy the company.
wallace
Why more for iPad and iPhone users? Apple won't accept that and could delete the Twitter app.
Ass
Elon is making Twitter great again
wallace
So Twitter was great once?
Sh1mon M4sada
Yes, it only got shafted in recent times, particularly under Agrawal, and recent board.
wallace
Musk has lost more than $1 billion this year. No longer the richest man. Tesla's tanking stock with a 50% fall.
Nemo
Oh dear me! Twitter enforced its own TOS against sharing of Revenge Porn!
And THEN banned an old man for inciting the violence.
Yeah, someone call the FBI. I’m sure they’ll be as proactive as the cops in TBL when the dude’s car got stolen.