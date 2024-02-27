Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S., Japan, 8 other countries adopt 6G development principles

WASHINGTON

The United States, Japan and eight other countries have adopted shared principles for the development of next-generation 6G wireless technology, the White House said Monday, as China ramps up investment and seeks to have a dominant influence in the communication network's architecture.

The principles include facilitating the ability of governments and partners taking part in research and development to protect national security, as well as establishing global standards through transparent and consensus-based procedures, according to the White House.

"We believe this to be an indispensable contribution toward building a more inclusive, sustainable, secure and peaceful future for all, and call upon other governments, organizations, and stakeholders to join us in supporting and upholding these principles," their joint statement said.

The eight other like-minded countries are Australia, Britain Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, South Korea and Sweden.

The countries committed to their future collaboration and respective 6G policies being carried out in accordance with the principles.

China is aiming to realize the commercialization of the next-generation communication network, which will offer transmission speeds over 10 times faster than the current 5G, by around 2030, anticipating that its standards will be set in 2025.

Amid intensifying competition, other countries and some of the world's biggest telecommunications companies are also seeking to provide commercialized 6G services in the early 2030s.

